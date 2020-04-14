Disney Workers Protest Florida’s Unemployment System; Lake County To Sterilize Used Masks For First Responders; State Surgeon General Warns Social Distancing Could Last A Year: Your Coronavirus Updates For 04/14

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Disney World workers take aim at Florida’s jobless system

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some of the 43,000 workers whose unions reached a deal with Walt Disney World over the weekend on temporary furloughs that allow them to keep their benefits aren’t going quietly.

They staged stay-at-home protests Monday aimed not at their employer but Florida’s beleaguered unemployment system.

Across metro Orlando, they hung signs in windows and scrawled messages on sidewalks that said, “SOS. #WorkersCan’tWait.”

Disney World has been paying its workforce since it closed its doors in mid-March because of the spreading new coronavirus, but it plans to start indefinite furloughs next week.

That’s when Disney workers will try signing up for Florida unemployment benefits.

Lake County to sterilize N-95 masks

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Lake County Fire Rescue will begin sterilizing used N95 masks for first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three hour process decontaminates up to 300 masks at a time, dispersing hydrogen peroxide in the air and then maintaining the saturation level.

Over the weekend, Lake County officials did a trial run of the CURIS Decontamination Unit. They say the masks were free of bacteria and the coronavirus.

The sterilization and reuse of N95 masks could ease local concerns over the availability of personal protective equipment.

State surgeon general says social distancing could last for a year

Gina Jordan, WFSU

Florida residents might be social distancing and even wearing facemasks for a year because of COVID-19.

Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees said it’s likely to be at least that long until a vaccine is ready.

“So as long as we are going to have COVID in the environment, and this is a tough virus, we are going to have to practice these measures so we are all protected.”

The state’s emergency management director says the anticipated peak of Florida’s COVID-19 outbreak has been moved back to April 26th. Some areas are expected to lag behind that, including the Panhandle.

Orange County ‘not out of the woods yet’

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orange County Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino says there is a deceleration in new cases in Orange County. But he warns it may not be permanent.

“It doesn’t mean that we are out of the woods yet,” he said at a media briefing Monday afternoon.

“That is not the case. We need more data to be able to assess if we have peaked already.”

Dr. Pino said it’s possible to have a second peak if people stop complying with social distancing measures.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he’ll consult with health officials before lifting any measures.

“Let’s get this done now. I don’t want to have to go through this again in two months. If we can be uncomfortable now, we don’t have to repeat this.”

Demings said he wants to assemble a group of business leaders by the end of the week to plan for an eventual reopening.

Measures to re open businesses could include limiting occupancy and temperature checks.

Florida has had 21,019 positive coronavirus cases, with 2,841 hospitalizations according to the latest numbers from the department of health.

499 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

Orange County has 1,024 cases, the most in Central Florida. The county has had 157 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

The county wants to open five more mobile testing sites in Orlando.

Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer said the mobile test sites will be at West Orange Park, Blanchard Park, Barnett Park, South Econ Park, and Camping World Stadium.

Orlando Health provides tablets for isolated COVID-19 patients

Amy Green, WMFE

Orlando Health is providing tablet devices for COVID-19 patients who don’t have any other way to stay in touch with family and friends while they are in the hospital.

Visitation is restricted for these patients to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hospital staff members help patients use the tablets and connect with loved ones. The tablets are sanitized after each use.

