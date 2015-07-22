 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Lake County to Restore Bus Rides for Elementary Students

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
The board plans to budget for twelve new bus routes to transport kids who live within two miles of their elementary schools. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS


Bus service for more than 2,100 Lake County elementary students could start back this fall. The school board unanimously voted this week to restore pick-up and drop-offs for kids living within two miles of their schools.

The decision comes two years after board members decided to reduce its bus service to save money.

“The reality is some parents had few options, and our board members were disturbed by the thought of elementary school students walking two miles to school,” said district spokeswoman Sherri Owens.

The school board has allotted $310,000 to pay for a dozen bus routes.

Members will hold a final vote on the budget in September.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, WBEZ-FM's daily ... Read Full Bio »

TOP