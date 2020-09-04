Lake County Schools posts dashboard showing cases, quarantine numbers

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Lake County school district has created a COVID-19 Data Center with case and quarantine numbers for each school.

It shows that one charter elementary school sent all its students home this week.

The public can view a dashboard on the Lake County district’s website. And school officials plan to post a weekly tally on Friday afternoons.

As of Thursday, at least nine students and three staff members had tested positive this week.

And more than 270 students were quarantined. Most of those attend Pinecrest Academy Four Corners south of Clermont.

On Monday, after a staff member was positive for COVID-19, all 170 students were assigned to virtual learning.

The principal says they cleaned the campus Monday afternoon and tested all the staff. No one else had the virus.

The students will be back Tuesday.

In neighboring Sumter County, another charter school has been affected. District data shows the Villages Charter School had at least seven students test positive over the past two weeks.