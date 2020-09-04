 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Lake County Schools posts dashboard showing cases, quarantine numbers

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The Lake County school district has created a COVID-19 Data Center with case and quarantine numbers for each school.

It shows that one charter elementary school sent all its students home this week.

The public can view a dashboard on the Lake County district’s website. And school officials plan to post a weekly tally on Friday afternoons.

As of Thursday, at least nine students and three staff members had tested positive this week.

And more than 270 students were quarantined. Most of those attend Pinecrest Academy Four Corners south of Clermont.

On Monday, after a staff member was positive for COVID-19, all 170 students were assigned to virtual learning.

The principal says they cleaned the campus Monday afternoon and tested all the staff. No one else had the virus.

The students will be back Tuesday.

In neighboring Sumter County, another charter school has been affected. District data shows the Villages Charter School had at least seven students test positive over the past two weeks.

 

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP