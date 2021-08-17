 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Lake County manager seeks to resign, if he can get severance package and consulting contract

Lake County Manager Alan Rosen has submitted a letter of resignation.

But it is effective only if he gets a hefty severance payment and a consulting contract.

Alan Rosen. Photo: Lake County

The County Commission hired Rosen last December at $185,000 a year.

Eight months later he is asking to terminate the contract, saying that his family, “has been going through a lot recently.”

A county official says it’s a family medical issue.

In the letter, dated Aug. 11, Rosen requested administrative leave until next Wednesday, which would be his last day.

He is asking for a severance package under his contract as if the county were firing him without cause. He would get a payment equal to his salary for 20 weeks, plus continued health benefits.

He also requests a consulting contract for $1,558 a month for a year and a half, unless he gets another job.

The County Commission will consider his resignation request next Tuesday.

This article was updated at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday and corrected to say that the proposed consulting contract is for a year and a half.


