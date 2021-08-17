Lake County manager seeks to resign, if he can get severance package and consulting contract

Lake County Manager Alan Rosen has submitted a letter of resignation.

But it is effective only if he gets a hefty severance payment and a consulting contract.

The County Commission hired Rosen last December at $185,000 a year.

Eight months later he is asking to terminate the contract, saying that his family, “has been going through a lot recently.”

A county official says it’s a family medical issue.

In the letter, dated Aug. 11, Rosen requested administrative leave until next Wednesday, which would be his last day.

He is asking for a severance package under his contract as if the county were firing him without cause. He would get a payment equal to his salary for 20 weeks, plus continued health benefits.

He also requests a consulting contract for $1,558 a month for a year and a half, unless he gets another job.

The County Commission will consider his resignation request next Tuesday.

This article was updated at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday and corrected to say that the proposed consulting contract is for a year and a half.