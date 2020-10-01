 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Lake County Extends Deadline For Business Grants

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Image: Lake County Government website

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

In Lake County, leaders want more businesses to apply for grant money to get them through the pandemic. County commission chair Leslie Campione talks about the challenges facing business owners and the help that’s available.

Campione says businesses so far have claimed just $6 million dollars out of $16 million available in grants. 

The County’s extended the deadline to apply for the grants until next Monday. 

“It’s a grant, it’s not a loan, there really aren’t any strings attached,” says Campione.

She says a sole proprietor who can show their business has been impacted by the pandemic would qualify for a $4,000 grant; a business with more than two employees would qualify for grants ranging from $10,000 to $30,000.

So why have businesses been slow to take up the grants?

“I have a couple theories,” says Campione.

“I think that one is that everybody’s so immersed in just trying to survive and keep their businesses going, that it’s just not something they have time to deal with. The second thing is that a lot of businesses went out and applied for the PPP loans, and it was a very time consuming process, there were a lot of hoops they had to jump through, and they’re probably assuming that this will be as difficult, and it just isn’t.”

Businesses- and individuals can apply for help through the county’s website.

Campione says another $3 million fund that paid out $3,000 grants to lenders or landlords to help people with rent or mortgages, was quickly depleted, meaning about 400 people who would have qualified missed out on funding. She says that fund will be replenished.

 

 

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP