Lake County deputies who died from COVID-19 are honored at national memorial

Lake County Sheriff's Office master detention deputies Richard Barry, left, and Lynn Jones died from COVID-19 last year. Photos: LCSO via Facebook


The names of two Lake County detention deputies and 17 other officers in Florida who died in the line of duty have been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

A candlelight vigil there tonight underscores the devastating toll of COVID-19 on America’s law enforcement community.

Three hundred ninety-four names have been added to the memorial, including 295 who died last year. Among those, 62 percent were killed by COVID-19.

Master detention deputies Lynn Jones and Richard Barry were among that number.

Maj. Todd English is in Washington with the sheriff and others from Lake County to honor them.

“They’re heroes to us,” he said. “You know, they’ve given their life. They’ve paid the ultimate price, the ultimate sacrifice for serving the citizens of Lake County. And that to me, you know, just gave me goosebumps, saying that.”

In Florida this year, COVID-19 has already killed 32 officers. Twenty-five have died since early July.

The Officer Down Memorial Page, which honors the fallen, urges vaccinations.


