 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Lake County considers building homes as transitional housing for the homeless

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Lake County Commissioner Leslie Campione. Image: Lake County via video


Lake County is looking to use about $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds to build houses to help the homeless.

At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Commissioner Leslie Campione suggested the county build homes using a template and other cost-saving measures as transitional housing for the homeless.

Those residents are part of a HUD-supported program aiming for self-sufficiency.

Campione says 60 or 70 newly homeless people qualify for a $700 rent voucher but there’s no place to put them.

Under her plan, the county w uld contract with home builders at market rates.

“This wouldn’t be in competition in any way with the private sector,” she said. “They’re simply not offering rental units at $700 a month. So we’re not taking anything from the private sector. We’re actually filling a tremendous need here.”

Other commissioners like the idea, but they don’t want to end up as landlords. So the homes could be handed off to a nonprofit.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP