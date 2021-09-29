 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Lake County commissioners agree to outlaw surveillance cameras on county property and roads

Standalone cameras that photographed cars and recoredd licenses plates were place all around Lake County. Photo: Josh Blake


Lake County will soon outlaw surveillance cameras on county roads and property, with exceptions carved out for traffic cameras and homeowners associations.

Their agreement came at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

Commissioner Josh Blake raised the issue of roadside surveillance last month after the crime-fighting technology company Flock Safety set up 98 cameras reading license plates in Lake County.

It was part of a pilot program coordinated with the Sheriff’s Office.

Blake got the commission to order them removed.

“In five years on the County Commission,” he said Tuesday. “I’ve never had so lopsided a response to something that came up. And I mean even people who I don’t agree with politically on any other matter reached out and said thank you for trying to keep this from becoming a surveillance state.”

Now commissioners have agreed to prohibit surveillance cameras on county property and right-of-ways, with fines of 500 or a thousand dollars a day.

The ordinance will have exceptions and allow specific uses approved by the commission.


