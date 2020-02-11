 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Lake County Commission delays vote on banning internet cafes

by (WMFE)

In this image from video, attorney Kelly Mathis addresses the Lake County Commission on Tuesday. Image: Lake County Commission

When it comes to public hearings to ban simulated gambling houses, the Lake County Commission knows when to hold ’em.

And when to put them off until April.

Sheriff Peyton Grinnell is urging commissioners to outlaw the game rooms in unincorporated Lake County. He says it would reduce crime, citing numerous break-ins, thefts, robberies and drug offenses.

But Jacksonville attorney Kelly Mathis, who represents a company that provides software for internet cafes, told the commission there are other ways to address safety, like using off-duty deputies.

“We think there are a lot of better solutions to closing down 15-plus businesses, with landlords not receiving rent, with 50 employees losing their jobs, but even more so, the hundreds and hundreds of customers that enjoy these places. They like them,” the lawyer said.

Commissioners said they wanted to allow business owners to responded to the proposed ordinance and tabled the issue. They’ll revisit it in April.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP