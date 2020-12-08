 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Lake County Commission chooses Alan Rosen as new county manager

Alan Rosen shows off the mask his wife made featuring the logo for Lake County -- minus the bird -- during an interview with county commissioners Tuesday. Image: Lake County video

The Lake County Commission has unanimously chosen Alan Rosen, the assistant city manager of Port Orange, to replace County Manager Jeff Cole, who is retiring later this month.

Commission Chair Sean Parks will negotiate a contract with Rosen. And commissioners expect to approve it at the Dec. 22 meeting.

Rosen impressed them with his experience in government in Florida, his management style and his view of the big picture.

He has a black belt in tae kwon do, and that, too, seemed to impress the commissioners during his interview Tuesday.

“And how could we as a commission be assured you would use tae kwon do for good and not for evil?” one of them quipped.

“Well, he did quote Spider-Man, come on,” interjected Commissioner Leslie Campione.

“You won’t use it on commissioners, will you?” one of them said.

Retired Rear Admiral Jeffrey Harley was also a finalist for the job.

The commissioners also voted to make Deputy County Manager Jo Anne Drury the interim county manager from Dec. 19 until Rosen takes over.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

