Central Florida election updates: Supervisor of Elections Cowles isn’t expecting unrest, Orange County breezes past 2016 vote total; Lake County addresses computer problem

Large early voting turnout means shorter lines on election day

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

More than 9 million ballots have been cast in Florida by mail or at early voting sites, meaning shorter lines Tuesday on Election Day.

Steven Maddow voted Tuesday morning in Orlando’s College Park, where only about 20 people were in line. “I really like to vote on election day, I think to me that’s a really big thing about the election — going out there, getting my voice heard. It’s kind of fun to get out there on the actual election day.”

In Polk county, voter James Moore said it took about 30 minutes to vote Tuesday morning. Despite early voting options, Moore still likes to vote on Election Day.

“When I was younger, my mother used to take me with her to vote. I now have a 4-year-old daughter and today I got to take her with me and show her this is what we do,” said Moore. “This isn’t something we have to do. This is something we get to do.”

Nearly 65 percent of Florida’s registered voters casted ballots early or by mail, according to data published Tuesday morning by the Florida Division of Elections.

Polling locations remain open until 7 p.m.

Orange County supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles says he’s not expecting disruption at the polls

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Cowles says Florida has a 150 foot no-solicitation area outside polling locations, so that when the voter crosses it they can’t be campaigned to.

“And outside of it that’s where voters or people can campaign to the voters, but even with the early voting we saw that it was pretty respectful there were just a few minor incidences, but basically the community has been very good in that area.”

Polls are open through 7 p.m. today.

Voters need two forms of ID, something with a picture and something with a signature on it.

Cowles says the driver’s license is the most popular ID to use, but people don’t need one to vote.

Orange County breezes past 2016 vote total

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

As of 10:05 a.m., Orange County voting has surpassed the total for 2016.

Some 36,636 voters had already voted in person on Election Day, bringing the running total to 575,335 or 66.4% turnout.

That’s 103% of the total from the last presidential election.

Lake County addresses computer problem

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Lake County addressed a computer problem at some polling places Tuesday morning.

At seven polling places where voters from two precincts could vote, the computer system did not recognize that voters from one of the precincts could vote there.

They had not been integrated into the database for that location.

Elections officials learned of the problem soon after the precincts opened. On Twitter, they said the problem was “isolated immediately and corrective action was taken.”

Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said some voters were asked to fill out provisional ballots, but he did not know how many.

It was a simple computer problem, he said, and there was no evidence of tampering.