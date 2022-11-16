 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Lake and Sumter families needing food are encouraged to show up for United Way’s ThanksGiveAway

by (WMFE)

Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is teaming up with other agencies Thursday to give away food for Thanksgiving.

The agency says Lake and Sumter County families who need food for the holiday — or any other reason — are encouraged to queue up in the car line beginning at 9 a.m. for the United Way ThanksGiveAway.

The giveaway starts at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Sumter State College on U.S. 441 in Leesburg and will continue for a couple of hours until all the food is distributed.

A truck from Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida will be there with bags of veggies, meat and other food for 1,000 families. The first 500 get a frozen turkey, thanks to support from local sponsors SERVPRO of Lake County and Sunday Cool.

United Way says it has partnered with the college, Second Harvest and Lake Cares to make this third annual giveaway possible.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes reports on aging-related issues for WMFE/WMFV. Please contact him at jbyrnes@wmfe.org. He came to WMFE from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after ... Read Full Bio »

TOP