The event provided fresh meat, diary and produce to families at Holden Heights Community Center today.

Lady Storm Foundation Founder Lily Storm says Farm Share donated 24 pallets of food from local farmers through the USDA’s Farmers to Families program for the event.

That’s around 144,000 boxes of fresh produce and other items that they could give out to families.

“So we have oranges, we have mango lassi which is a drink, we have chicken, we have hot dogs, tomatoes, potatoes and milk. So it’s a little bit of everything. And also cheese. That could feed a family I would say of two or three.”

Storm says anything left over will go to local school kids.

Gil Zepeda is the Director of Marketing at Farm Share. Zepeda says the need for food continues to be great in Central Florida where the tourism industry was hit hard by COVID-19.

“And so until we in the state of Florida get our tourism, and get our food and beverage, and get our entertainment industries back to normal levels where they were before the pandemic began we will have to continue to supply places like Central Florida, Orlando with food in order to have their folks eat.”

Farm Share distributed some 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians last year alone.