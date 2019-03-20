 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Kroger Chooses Groveland As Home For E-Commerce Facility

by (WMFE)
Photo of a prototype customer fulfillment center populated by by robotic equipment courtesy of Kroger, Ocado, and Lake County government

Hundreds of jobs are coming to Lake County, thanks to one of the country’s largest grocery chains.

Kroger has chosen Groveland as home to a massive e-commerce warehouse.

It’s called a “customer fulfillment center” – in other words, if you order Kroger groceries sent straight to your door, this is where they’ll be packed and shipped.

Kroger is partnering with Ocado, one of the world’s largest online grocery retailers.

Although some work will be done by “advanced robotics technology” according to a statement, the facility will also create more than 400 high-paying jobs.

And Lake County Commission Chair Leslie Campion says economic development analysts expect a beneficial economic ripple effect.

“For example, the facility itself is 375,000 square feet and it has to be newly constructed, so there will be construction jobs associated with it,” explains Campion. “That’s just one example.”

Construction begins later this year and is slated to wrap up in 2021.


