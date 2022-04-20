Knight in shining armor: Helios offers seniors at three Orlando schools full-rides to UCF

A local educational nonprofit has donated $2 million dollars to support the college dreams of Jones high school seniors and eventually, Evans and Oak Ridge High School students.

The $2 million dollar grant from the Helios Education Foundation along with funds from the University of Central Florida will be used to set up the UCF Downtown Scholars Initiative or DSI.

Its goal is to increase enrollment among first-generation and other underrepresented college students on campus.

DSI students chosen from Jones and eventually Evans and Oak Ridge High Schools will receive mentoring during their first year of college and attend a summer bridge program at UCF.

Scholarships will cover books, tuition and housing along with other related expenses.

Initially, the program will only be open to rising seniors at Jones High School. The plan is to add Evans and Oak Ridge students in the third and fourth year of the program.