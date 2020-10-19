 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
King Tides Likely To Cause Coastal Flooding Early This Week

Minor coastal flooding is likely to continue for at least another day or two along the Florida East Coast, primarily caused by a phenomenon known as the “spring tide”.

The spring tide is not named for the season; it refers to a larger than average tidal range where high tide levels are high and low tide levels are low. A particularly high spring tide has become colloquially referred to as a “King Tide”. King Tides occur when the earth, sun, and moon are lined up and in relatively close proximity to one another, especially during the new moon phase, during the fall and early winter months.

The National Weather Service has continued Coastal Flood Advisories through Monday and have extended them until Tuesday for the First Coast and St. Johns River Basin. Coastal Flood Advisories are typically issued when minor to locally moderate coastal flooding is likely.

Persistent and strong easterly winds as a result of high pressure over New England and the Mid Atlantic states is also pushing water toward the Atlantic coastline. This weather pattern is forecast to continue for a few more days; however, high tide levels should begin to ease as we move farther away from the new moon phase.

Other factors such as water level rises from climate change and increased development near the coast in recent decades are likely contributing to exposure from the flooding, as well.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

