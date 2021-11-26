 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
King Richard is Will Smith at his Oscar-iest

by Pop Culture Happy Hour (NPR)

Photo: NPR


King Richard is a sports movie about the early days of superstar tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. But, as its title suggests, the film focuses on their demanding and ambitious father, Richard Williams. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the movie stars Will Smith as a man who’ll do anything to get his daughters from Compton to Wimbledon.

The audio was produced by Rommel Wood and Mike Katzif, and edited by Jessica Reedy.


