Kids Can Get Free Breakfasts and Lunches at Central Florida Schools Starting Today

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Kids can pick up free breakfast and lunch at Central Florida schools starting today.

Orange County Public Schools handed out more than 520 meals in the first half hour of opening the 50 distribution sites throughout the district. The packs include milk, juice, cereal, and lunch items like pizza.

Starting our Grab-and-Go meal distribution today, @suptjenkins & @sheriffmina kicked off the program by serving the first meals at @EvansHS_OCPS at 10am this morning. Families can go to any of the 50 school sites between 10am– 2pm. List of schools: https://t.co/NZqs96H6Qg pic.twitter.com/vUV45VD1sd — OCPS News (@OCPSnews) March 23, 2020



Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says they’ll continue to offer students eighteen years old and younger two breakfasts and a lunch through April 15.

“There is no requirement to produce identification. Just come and tell us how many children you have in the car and we will take care of them.”

Senior Director of the OCPS Food and Nutrition Program Lora Gilbert says transportation, security, police, and food service staff are handing out the meals.

Meals for the weekend will be distributed on Fridays.

“Friday we’re hoping to hand out meals for Saturday and Sunday so then we can start again on Monday.”

Each pack contains milk, juice, a breakfast item like cereal, and lunch items like PB&J and pizza.

Please note a change we have made to one location. We have removed Star Motel and changed the location to Westside K-8 – 2551 Westside Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747. https://t.co/Sr2sToEdsx — Osceola Schools (@Osceolaschools) March 16, 2020

UPDATE: Sunday 8:50pm 3.22.20

DeBary Elementary has now been added to the list of distribution sites offering free meals for VCS students. FREE Breakfast and Lunch meals for VCS students March 23-27. 10am-12:30pm Students must be present to receive meals. @DebaryElem pic.twitter.com/TPj9OfUgsD — Volusia Schools (@volusiaschools) March 23, 2020

FREE Student Meal Distribution begins TODAY at our (7) sites! Remember, students must be present. The meal consists of both Breakfast & Lunch items. See link for more info.: https://t.co/9eWukvVzCV — SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) March 23, 2020



Osceola, Volusia, and Seminole Counties also started to give out free breakfasts and lunches today.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.