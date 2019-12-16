 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Kids’ Books To Read Again, And Again, And Again, And Again, And Again, And …

by Audie Cornish (NPR)

"We're in a golden age of picture books," says author Matt de la Peña. "There are books tackling so many different subjects that were never explored in the past."
Image credit: Catherine Delahaye

“AGAIN!!!”

That request/demand will be familiar to any parent — kids hardly ever want to read a book just once. So we asked Matt de la Peña, Newbery medal-winning children’s author (and dad), to recommend books that stand up, reading, after reading, after reading, after reading …

The good news is, there are a lot of great books out there. “We’re in a golden age of picture books,” says de la Peña. “There are books tackling so many different subjects that were never explored in the past.”

It’s a great time to be making kids’ books, de la Peña says, and a great time to be reading them: “There are more creators who have been let into the door and that just gives the picture book arena so many more options, so many new voices … I think when you get more diverse creators, you’re going to get more quality stories,” he explains.

You also get stories that deal with tough, real-world issues, but de la Peña urges parents not to shy away from those stories at bedtime. “Is there a safer place to explore the more challenging parts of life than in the lap of a loved one?” de la Peña asks.

Here’s de la Peña describing some of his favorite books:

Justine Kenin and Sarah Handel produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Beth Novey adapted it for the Web.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

