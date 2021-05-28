Keys Lead Florida In Boating Accidents — Again

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
by Nancy Klingener (WLRN)

A Key Largo man died on May 16 after his boat crashed into some mangroves. (via FWC)

As people get ready to head out onto the water in large numbers over the holiday weekend, the state has released its annual report on accidents. The Keys are in the top spot — as they have been for 11 out of the last 14 years.

Florida has nearly 1 million registered vessels, the most of any state. And there’s another estimated million that aren’t registered, like kayaks and canoes.

In 2020, the state had 836 reportable boating accidents. Seventy-nine people died.

A boating accident is considered “reportable” when someone dies; a person disappears under circumstances that indicate possible death or injury; someone is injured beyond what immediate first aid can treat; damage to the boat, boats or other property is more than $2,000; or there is a total loss of the vessel.

In 2020, Monroe County led the state with 99 accidents and nine fatalities. Miami-Dade ranked second and Palm Beach County came in third. Broward is not in the top 10.

Since 2007, Monroe and Miami-Dade counties have topped the list. Monroe was in first every year except for 2013 through 2015, when it swapped places with Miami-Dade.

Alcohol or drug use is reported to play a role in 23% of boating fatalities.


