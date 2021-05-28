Keys Lead Florida In Boating Accidents — Again

Florida has nearly 1 million registered vessels, the most of any state. And there’s another estimated million that aren’t registered, like kayaks and canoes.

In 2020, the state had 836 reportable boating accidents. Seventy-nine people died.

A boating accident is considered “reportable” when someone dies; a person disappears under circumstances that indicate possible death or injury; someone is injured beyond what immediate first aid can treat; damage to the boat, boats or other property is more than $2,000; or there is a total loss of the vessel.

In 2020, Monroe County led the state with 99 accidents and nine fatalities. Miami-Dade ranked second and Palm Beach County came in third. Broward is not in the top 10.

Since 2007, Monroe and Miami-Dade counties have topped the list. Monroe was in first every year except for 2013 through 2015, when it swapped places with Miami-Dade.

Alcohol or drug use is reported to play a role in 23% of boating fatalities.