Key West condo building unsafe, but residents lack options

A city official in the Florida Keys is threatening to condemn a condo building for being unsafe.

Such a move could further limit the affordable housing stock in a community that is often difficult for working people to find a place to live.

The chief building inspector in Key West said Wednesday that the Santa Clara Condominium complex was in dangerous condition with damage that includes major cracks in walls and stairwells, and exposed steel in vertical columns.

The notice comes as building inspectors all over South Florida are examining structures following the June collapse of a condo building in Surfside, which killed 98 people.