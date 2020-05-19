 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana Ready For First Human Spaceflight Since Shuttle

by (WMFE)

Bob Cabana, Director, Kennedy Space Center.

In a little over a week, SpaceX will attempt to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station from Florida — the first human launch from the United States in nearly a decade.

Since the start of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, the Kennedy Space Center has worked to support the next chapter of human launches. We’ll speak with center director Bob Cabana about the transition to support Commercial Crew partners SpaceX and Boeing and what’s in store for astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley as they make their final preparations for flight from Florida.

Then, a giant radio dish in Puerto Rico observing our universe. The Arecibo observatory is a radio telescope unlocking all sorts of secrets in the cosmos. On this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment, our expert physicists explain what radio astronomy is and how Aricebo is helping scientists see deeper into our universe.


