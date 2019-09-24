 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Karen Regains Tropical Storm Status

by (WMFE)

Atlantic Tropical Cyclones and Disturbances via The National Hurricane Center

Three tropical storms are churning in the Atlantic basin Tuesday morning- Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo.

Karen regained tropical storm status overnight and the National Hurricane Center expects it to move across Puerto Rico today with 40 mph winds and possible flooding rains. Similar conditions are also expected in Bermuda from Tropical Storm Jerry, while Lorenzo spins over the open waters in the eastern Atlantic.

While there are no immediate threats to the United States from any of the storms, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman said one of them might be a long term concern.

“It’s mostly Karen we’ll need to watch. But believe it or not, both Jerry and Lorenzo might play a role in where Karen eventually tracks or how strong the storm could become,” Huffman said. “Needless to say, the situation is about as complex as it could get out there, at least with the data we have now.”

Huffman said it may not become clear whether or not there will be a tropical threat in our future from Karen until at least the end of the week.


Talia Blake

