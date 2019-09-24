Karen Regains Tropical Storm Status

Three tropical storms are churning in the Atlantic basin Tuesday morning- Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo.

Karen regained tropical storm status overnight and the National Hurricane Center expects it to move across Puerto Rico today with 40 mph winds and possible flooding rains. Similar conditions are also expected in Bermuda from Tropical Storm Jerry, while Lorenzo spins over the open waters in the eastern Atlantic.

While there are no immediate threats to the United States from any of the storms, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman said one of them might be a long term concern.

“It’s mostly Karen we’ll need to watch. But believe it or not, both Jerry and Lorenzo might play a role in where Karen eventually tracks or how strong the storm could become,” Huffman said. “Needless to say, the situation is about as complex as it could get out there, at least with the data we have now.”

Huffman said it may not become clear whether or not there will be a tropical threat in our future from Karen until at least the end of the week.