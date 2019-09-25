 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Storms


Karen is Struggling to Keep it Together in the Atlantic

by Jeff Huffman (FPREN)

Karen is turning out to be an unpredictable storm. Photo: Florida Storms

Forecast data became much clearer Wednesday on what may, or in this case may not, happen with Tropical Storm Karen in the coming days.

Tropical Storm Karen has refused to intensify since leaving Puerto Rico, and newest data suggests the storm may dissipate entirely before ever becoming a threat to Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Karen to stay a minimal tropical storm over the next five days. Hurricane Specialist Robbie Berg even noted in his 5 pm advisory that the official forecast “could be lowered further” in subsequent updates.

The reason for the downward trend is an environment that is likely to become increasingly unfavorable along its future path. Up until Wednesday afternoon, forecaster Berg noted there was a dichotomy of ideas on how Tropical Storm Karen would behave. However, recent struggles to become better organized have led his team to move in a weaker direction with Karen.

Elsewhere in the tropics

Jerry was moving steadily toward Bermuda, but had lost its tropical characteristics and become “post-tropical”. The National Hurricane Center said gusty winds and large ocean swells were still possible on the island through Thursday.

Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to become a powerful hurricane over the eastern Atlantic Ocean by this weekend, but is not a threat to any land areas.

There are no other tropical developments expected in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico over the next five days.


