Karen is Struggling to Keep it Together in the Atlantic

Forecast data became much clearer Wednesday on what may, or in this case may not, happen with Tropical Storm Karen in the coming days.

Tropical Storm Karen has refused to intensify since leaving Puerto Rico, and newest data suggests the storm may dissipate entirely before ever becoming a threat to Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Karen to stay a minimal tropical storm over the next five days. Hurricane Specialist Robbie Berg even noted in his 5 pm advisory that the official forecast “could be lowered further” in subsequent updates.

The reason for the downward trend is an environment that is likely to become increasingly unfavorable along its future path. Up until Wednesday afternoon, forecaster Berg noted there was a dichotomy of ideas on how Tropical Storm Karen would behave. However, recent struggles to become better organized have led his team to move in a weaker direction with Karen.

In my mind, the story with Tropical Storm #Karen is simple. It will likely turn or loop west in the general direction of Florida. But what you can’t see – and we DON’T know yet – is how strong the system may (or may not) be beyond 5 days. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/8fY2KSZRd0 — Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp) September 25, 2019

Elsewhere in the tropics

Jerry was moving steadily toward Bermuda, but had lost its tropical characteristics and become “post-tropical”. The National Hurricane Center said gusty winds and large ocean swells were still possible on the island through Thursday.

Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to become a powerful hurricane over the eastern Atlantic Ocean by this weekend, but is not a threat to any land areas.

There are no other tropical developments expected in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico over the next five days.