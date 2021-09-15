Kacey Musgraves Examines Heartbreak On ‘Star-Crossed’
Kacey Musgraves’s 2018 album Golden Hour was a huge breakthrough. It’s a soft but spangly celebration full of love songs that helped cement Musgraves as both a country star and a pop star. Now, she’s released her follow-up. Star-Crossed is a breakup record, written in the aftermath of the singer’s divorce. Plus we remember the work of comedian Norm MacDonald, who died at 61.
The audio was produced by Mike Katzif, and edited by Jessica Reedy.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity