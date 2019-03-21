Just How Close Are We To Putting Humans On Mars?



UCF’s Phil Metzger, WMFE’s Brendan Byrneand WKMG’s Emilee Speck

For the past three years, WMFE’s podcast has asked “when it comes to putting humans on Mars, are we there yet?” As the program reaches its third year, host Brendan Byrne asks the question to planetary scientist Phil Metzger and journalist Emilee Speck.

From lunar beer to Martian archeteture, there’s still a lot of challenges to overcome before humans can step foot on another work. UCF’s Phil Metzger joins the show to talk about those hurdles and the work being done here on Earth to put humans on Mars.

And WKMG’s Emilee Speck recaps the past three years in spaceflight news — from robots dying to Dragons launching — and what’s on the horizon for human deep space exploration.

This episode was recorded live from the WMFE studios in Orlando, Florida and live-streamed on YouTube. You can look back at the taping here.