Jury recommends death penalty for Markeith Loyd

All twelve members of the jury unanimously reached the decision on Wednesday, roughly 24 hours after closing arguments ended in the sentencing trial.

A jury has recommended the death penalty for Markeith Loyd, who was found guilty of the murder of Orlando police lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Lloyd has also been found guilty of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child.

In a statement on Twitter, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said, “In the years since her death, Lt. Clayton’s loved ones and the entire OPD family waited for the day where the defendant would be held accountable for his heinous crimes. He will now face the highest penalty provided by the law.”

In a similar statement on Twitter, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said, “Today there is some relief in knowing that we can move forward and never have to hear the name Markeith Loyd again.”

A judge still has to make the final call on whether Markeith Loyd will get capital punishment for the killings.