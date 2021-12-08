 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

See Contest Rules

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Jury recommends death penalty for Markeith Loyd

by (WMFE)

Markeith Loyd/Photo: Orlando Police Department


All twelve members of the jury unanimously reached the decision on Wednesday, roughly 24 hours after closing arguments ended in the sentencing trial.   

A recap of the trial of Markeith Loyd. Will he face the death penalty?

A jury has recommended the death penalty for Markeith Loyd, who was found guilty of the murder of Orlando police lieutenant Debra Clayton. 

Lloyd has also been found guilty of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child.

In a statement on Twitter, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said, “In the years since her death, Lt. Clayton’s loved ones and the entire OPD family waited for the day where the defendant would be held accountable for his heinous crimes. He will now face the highest penalty provided by the law.” 

In a similar statement on Twitter, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said, “Today there is some relief in knowing that we can move forward and never have to hear the name Markeith Loyd again.” 

A judge still has to make the final call on whether Markeith Loyd will get capital punishment for the killings.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP