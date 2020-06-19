 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Juneteenth: Its History and Significance Today

by (WMFE)
The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln declared all slaves freed. (via wikimedia)

June 19th, or Juneteenth, is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day the last slaves were freed in Texas, June 19th, 1865.

After the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month triggered a wave of protests across the country, there’s a renewed push to make Juneteenth a national holiday. 

90.7’s Talia Blake spoke with Florida Representative Geraldine Thompson about the history of Juneteenth and its significance today.

via City of Ocoee Facebook Page

The Juneteenth Rally for Peace will begin Friday at 10 a.m. at Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee. Representative Thompson will be holding the two hour event in partnership with the City of Ocoee. The event is free to attend, and if you plan on attending, you are required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.


