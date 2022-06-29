July fourth weather outlook
Your holiday weekend weather will be nothing we’re not used to…scattered afternoon and early evening t-storms that will mostly decrease after sunset. Occasional showers may put a temporary damper on your outdoor plans, but don’t go canceling anything.
Saturday through Monday, rain chances will range anywhere from 40-60% with the highest probability of stormy weather on Saturday. There are no tropical systems or other big weather features that will cause the weekend to be a washout. But a few disturbances in the weather pattern may enhance the afternoon and early evening activity a bit more.
Make sure you head indoors when the weather takes over, and you should be able to get back to the outside fun after not too long.
