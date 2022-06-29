 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
July fourth weather outlook

Your holiday weekend weather will be nothing we’re not used to…scattered afternoon and early evening t-storms that will mostly decrease after sunset. Occasional showers may put a temporary damper on your outdoor plans, but don’t go canceling anything.

Saturday through Monday, rain chances will range anywhere from 40-60% with the highest probability of stormy weather on Saturday. There are no tropical systems or other big weather features that will cause the weekend to be a washout. But a few disturbances in the weather pattern may enhance the afternoon and early evening activity a bit more.

Make sure you head indoors when the weather takes over, and you should be able to get back to the outside fun after not too long.

