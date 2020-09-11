 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Judges: Florida felons can’t vote until they pay fines, fees

Desmond Meade, executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, speaks at a press conference outside Orlando city hall last month. Meade has become the face of Amendment 4, advocating for the restoration of voting rights for people who have completed felony sentences. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote.

Friday’s order reverses a lower court judge’s decision that gave Florida felons the right to vote regardless of outstanding financial obligations.

The ruling disappoints voting rights activists and could have national implications in November’s presidential election.

Florida is considered a must-win state in President Donald’s Trump’s bid for reelection.

Florida’s disenfranchised felons represent a significant bloc in a state well known for razor-thin election margins. Democrats hoped for an advantage among former felon voters.


