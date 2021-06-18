Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships

Photo: Alonso Reyes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled for Florida in a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order making it difficult for cruise ships to sail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote in a 124-page decision Friday that Florida would be harmed if the CDC order effectively blocking most cruises were to continue.
The Tampa-based judge granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the CDC from enforcing the order pending further legal action on a broader Florida lawsuit.
Merryday ordered both sides to return to mediation to attempt to work out a full solution.
