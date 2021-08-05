 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Judge: Preserving evidence key to Florida collapse probe

by The Associated Press (AP)


A judge says preserving the evidence is critical to understanding why a Florida oceanfront condominium collapsed and to protecting the legal rights of victims and others.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that evidence will be available to determine the cause of the June 24 Champlain Towers South collapse, as well as for lawsuits filed in the aftermath.

The 12-story condominium building in Surfside collapsed for unknown reasons, killing 98 people and leaving dozens more homeless.

Hanzman says the lawsuits will be combined into a single class action affecting everyone with claims, including renters who lost possessions.


