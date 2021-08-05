Judge: Preserving evidence key to Florida collapse probe
A judge says preserving the evidence is critical to understanding why a Florida oceanfront condominium collapsed and to protecting the legal rights of victims and others.
Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that evidence will be available to determine the cause of the June 24 Champlain Towers South collapse, as well as for lawsuits filed in the aftermath.
The 12-story condominium building in Surfside collapsed for unknown reasons, killing 98 people and leaving dozens more homeless.
Hanzman says the lawsuits will be combined into a single class action affecting everyone with claims, including renters who lost possessions.
