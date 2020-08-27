Judge Lifts Stay On Ruling in Teachers Union Lawsuit, Districts Will Decide When to Reopen Schools

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A Leon County judge has lifted an automatic stay on his ruling in a lawsuit challenging the state’s order to reopen schools.

Earlier this week, Judge Charles Dodson sided with the teachers union, saying the Department of Education ignored the requirement of school safety and ruling the order unconstitutional.

Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Education filed an appeal that froze the order.

With the stay lifted, districts will get to decide when and if in-person instruction begins, without the risk of losing state funding.