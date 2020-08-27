 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Judge Lifts Stay On Ruling in Teachers Union Lawsuit, Districts Will Decide When to Reopen Schools

by Matthew Peddie & Danielle Prieur (WMFE)

Photo: Javier Sierra

A Leon County judge has lifted an automatic stay on his ruling in a lawsuit challenging the state’s order to reopen schools.

Earlier this week, Judge Charles Dodson sided with the teachers union, saying the Department of Education ignored the requirement of school safety and ruling the order unconstitutional.

Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Education filed an appeal that froze the order. 

With the stay lifted, districts will get to decide when and if in-person instruction begins, without the risk of losing state funding. 


