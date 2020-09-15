 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Judge Jamie Grosshans nominated for Florida Supreme Court

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated Judge Jamie Grosshans for the Florida Supreme Court after the high court sided with a Democratic lawmaker and nullified the governor’s previous appointment.

DeSantis announced the nomination Monday to comply with the Supreme Court’s deadline.

The court ruled Friday that DeSantis exceeded his authority by appointing a constitutionally ineligible judge to the high court and told him to pick another person.

Grosshans was appointed to the Fifth District Court of Appeal in 2018.

Before that, she served as an Orange County Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida where she presided over criminal and civil matters.


