 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Judge in mask-ordinance case cautions Sabatini against frivolous lawsuits

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A judge has upheld a Gadsden County's mask mandate following a lawsuit by filed by attorney Anthony Sabatini, a Republican lawmaker from Howey-in-the-Hills. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Lake County State Representative Anthony Sabatini has lost another lawsuit challenging a mask ordinance, this time in Gadsden County.

Circuit Judge David Frank wrote in a ruling filed Monday that, as a lawyer, Sabatini has filed the same claims in at least four other lawsuits. A judge in Leon County has also ruled against him.

Judge Frank asked “when is enough enough?”

He advised Sabitini to consider that, at some point, he could be sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits.

The Howey-in-the-Hills Republican frequently minimizes the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter and attacks government mitigation efforts.

Responding in a text, Sabatini said the judge’s advice misrepresents the law and is “close to being a personal political statement.” He says an appeal was filed on Wednesday.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP