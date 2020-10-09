 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Judge denies motion to extend Florida’s voter registration

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Element5 Digital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion to extend voter registration in Florida after a computer meltdown on the final day of registration might have prevented thousands of potential voters from taking part in November’s presidential election.

In a 29-page ruling on Friday morning, U.S. District Court Judge Mark E. Walker also noted the historical problems the state seems to have with elections.

He wrote that just one month from election day and with the earliest mail-in ballots already being counted, “Florida has done it again.”

The state said 50,000 people registered during the extended time period, but 20,000 more could have signed up to vote if the system hadn’t crashed.


