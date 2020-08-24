Judge Blocks State Order Requiring Schools To Reopen Campuses

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A district judge in Leon County has blocked a state order that required schools to open for on-campus learning this month despite the pandemic.

The temporary injunction is a win for the Florida Education Association, NAACP, and individual teachers and parents who sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and the commissioner of education.

Judge Charles Dodson said the state order is unconstitutional to the extent it “arbitrarily disregards safety,” denies local school boards their authority and conditions funding on a plan to reopen in August.

FEA President Fedrick Ingram and other union leaders say the ruling affirms the importance of safety over politics.

“Shame on our governor and our commissioner of education who have recklessly told us we had to have a brick and mortar option for every school district no matter what. Hell or high water, this is what you had to do,” said Ingram.

Most districts in Florida have already opened their brick-and-mortar schools, including several districts that opened today.

Lawyers for the FEA argue this ruling returns decision-making on whether to stay open to local school boards.