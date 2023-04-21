Join us for our half-day Journalism Safety Summit presented by 90.7 WMFE – bringing the Central Florida community together to examine the health and safety challenges journalists face.

The summit aims to help our community move beyond the tragic killing of a young reporter while on assignment in Orlando earlier this year by addressing multiple aspects of journalism safety. Discussions will address dangerous reporting assignments including natural disasters, civil unrest, and crime scenes, as well as mental health challenges and harassment in virtual and physical spaces. Conversations will also examine perceptions of journalism in society and how trust building on the part of news organizations can enhance journalists’ safety and service to the public alike.

Breakfast and lunch provided for attendees.

Attendees will receive free admission for the day to the Orlando Regional History Center.

Admission is free – open to journalists and the public – Registration is required