Journalism Safety Summit
Join us for our half-day Journalism Safety Summit presented by 90.7 WMFE – bringing the Central Florida community together to examine the health and safety challenges journalists face.
The summit aims to help our community move beyond the tragic killing of a young reporter while on assignment in Orlando earlier this year by addressing multiple aspects of journalism safety. Discussions will address dangerous reporting assignments including natural disasters, civil unrest, and crime scenes, as well as mental health challenges and harassment in virtual and physical spaces. Conversations will also examine perceptions of journalism in society and how trust building on the part of news organizations can enhance journalists’ safety and service to the public alike.
Breakfast and lunch provided for attendees.
Attendees will receive free admission for the day to the Orlando Regional History Center.
Admission is free – open to journalists and the public – Registration is required
WHEN:
Friday, April 21, 2023
8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE:
Orange County Regional History Center
65 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801
EVENT DETAILS:
Speakers include:
- Nancy Alvarez, Anchor/Reporter, WESH-TV
- Bobby Block, Executive Director, Florida First Amendment Foundation and former journalist with the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Today, and multiple foreign outlets
- Tim Brown, UCF Nicholson School of Communication and Media
- Rick Brunson, UCF Nicholson School of Communication and Media
- Michelle Guido, Director of Strategic Communications, Orange County Sheriff's Office
- Naseem Miller, Senior Editor for Health at The Journalist’s Resource and former Orlando Sentinel health reporter
Session 1
Trauma-informed Journalism
Naseem Miller will discuss trauma-informed journalism, getting the story without causing harm, burn-out and self-care.
Session 2
Safety on the Job
Panelists from the journalism, law enforcement, and academic communities will discuss challenging questions about how to handle potentially dangerous reporting situations, as well as harassment, threats and intimidation in virtual and physical spaces.
Session 3
Perceptions of Journalism
Panelists from news, research, and community perspectives will discuss public perceptions of journalists and journalism and how trust building on the part of news organizations can enhance journalists’ safety and service to the public alike.
FAQ:
- Where do I park?
Park at the Library Garage at 112 East Central Boulevard, located just one block southeast of the History Center. Also, the Lymmo bus service provides free public transportation from many spots in downtown Orlando.
- Do I have to be a journalist to attend this event?
No. This event is open to all members of our community.
- Is the History Center handicapped accessible?
The History Center is handicapped accessible with elevators on every floor. Two handicapped parking spaces are available on the north side of the building on E. Washington Street.
- How do I get there?
Coming From Tampa/Attractions Take I-4 East Take South St. exit #82B Continue straight on Garland Ave. Turn Right on Central Blvd. and proceed to the Parking Garage across from the Library. Coming From Daytona Take I-4 West Take the Colonial Dr. exit #84/US 17-92/FL 50 Continue straight on Hughey St.
MAP
More Questions? Contact WMFE Community Collaboration Director Rebecca Fernandez via email with any questions you may have.