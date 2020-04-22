José Andrés World Central Kitchen, Hope CommUnity Center Team Up to Provide Meals in Apopka Thursday and Friday

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Chefs for America Orlando in collaboration with Hope CommUnity Center will be providing free dinners in Apopka tomorrow and Friday.

The group is part of Chef José Andrés nonprofit World Central Kitchen which has served 160,000 meals a day to needy families since the start of the pandemic.

A group of chefs will prepare the nutritious meals at Jaleo, José Andrés’ restaurant in Disney Springs.

Then Hope Community Center volunteers will deliver them to Chalet North and Brightwood Manor mobile parks and other communities in Apopka.

The Center’s Director of Donor Relations Catalina Gonzalez says food is the greatest short-term need in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“So, our emergency food pantry is almost depleted and we cannot keep up with the demand.”

Sommelier Rafael Delgado says they will make 420 meals each day. Free meals will also be available for curbside pickup at Reyes Mezcaleria in downtown Orlando on Thursday and Friday.

“We believe that a nourishing meal especially in a time of crisis is more than just a plate of food. It is something that reminds you that you are not alone. And that provides hope and dignity.”

Delgado says the meals will include food inspired by Italy and the Northern part of Spain near Portugal.

Big News! 📣 WCK is committing to purchase 1 million meals from small, local restaurants — bringing them back (safely) to do what they love. WCK will then deliver those meals with partners to families, seniors, healthcare workers & more #ChefsForAmerica 👉 https://t.co/qo7YQELz9y pic.twitter.com/RXdEkOP2Dz — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 18, 2020



To find a free meal, click on the link.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.