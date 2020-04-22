 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


José Andrés World Central Kitchen, Hope CommUnity Center Team Up to Provide Meals in Apopka Thursday and Friday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Max Delsid

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Chefs for America Orlando in collaboration with Hope CommUnity Center will be providing free dinners in Apopka tomorrow and Friday.

The group is part of Chef José Andrés nonprofit World Central Kitchen which has served 160,000 meals a day to needy families since the start of the pandemic. 

A group of chefs will prepare the nutritious meals at Jaleo, José Andrés’ restaurant in Disney Springs. 

Then Hope Community Center volunteers will deliver them to Chalet North and Brightwood Manor mobile parks and other communities in Apopka.

The Center’s Director of Donor Relations Catalina Gonzalez says food is the greatest short-term need in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“So, our emergency food pantry is almost depleted and we cannot keep up with the demand.”

Sommelier Rafael Delgado says they will make 420 meals each day. Free meals will also be available for curbside pickup at Reyes Mezcaleria in downtown Orlando on Thursday and Friday. 

“We believe that a nourishing meal especially in a time of crisis is more than just a plate of food. It is something that reminds you that you are not alone. And that provides hope and dignity.”

Delgado says the meals will include food inspired by Italy and the Northern part of Spain near Portugal.


To find a free meal, click on the link. 

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP