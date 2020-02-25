Jones High School Celebrates 125 Years As Orlando’s Oldest Black High School
Jones High School in Orlando is celebrating 125 years as the oldest African American High school in Orange County.
90.7’s Talia Blake sat down with Walter Hawkins of the Jones High School Historical Society, who graduated from the school in 1971. He starts the conversation with the school’s history, which he said was originally founded in 1895 as an elementary school.
