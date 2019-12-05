 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


New Ride Opens at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Today

by (WMFE)

The ride features Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver. Photo: Walt Disney World Parks Twitter

The Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Ride opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today.

It’s part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction that opened three months ago.

Riders join a band of rebels launched into space on a transport vehicle. 

Their mission? Finding and reuniting with General Leia Organa. 

But first they have to avoid being captured by a Star Destroyer and fight off Kylo Ren and Stormtroopers.

Actors from the most recent Star Wars movies including Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac recorded scenes for the ride. 

The same ride will open at Disneyland in California on January 17, 2020. 


