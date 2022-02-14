 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Joel Greenberg is granted sentencing delay to continue cooperating with feds

by (WMFE)

Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


A federal judge has again postponed the sentencing of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Micah Greenberg, who is said to be cooperating in criminal investigations.

Greenberg pleaded guilty last May to child sex trafficking and other crimes.

He was going to be sentenced on March 29, but his lawyer asked for a delay, saying Greenberg continues to help federal prosecutors with ongoing investigations. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted the request saying it was “in the interest of justice.”

No date was set, but a status hearing is planned for May 13.

News reports describe Greenberg as a potential witness in a federal investigation involving Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who has not been charged with a crime.

Prosecutors have asked to file updates under seal. They say making that information public might lead the subjects of ongoing probes to flee, destroy evidence and harass witnesses.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP