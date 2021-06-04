 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Jobless Floridians push governor to extend jobless benefits

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Saulo Mohana


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Panic is setting in for some of the tens of thousands of out-of-work Floridians who are facing the prospect of losing federal pandemic benefits.

At the end of the month, the $300 enhanced unemployment checks will dry up, after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state would end its participation in the federal program.

Advocates for the unemployed are urging the Republican governor to reconsider and allow the program to continue.

Under the American Rescue Plan, freelancers and other unemployed workers are eligible for $300-a-week jobless benefits until Sept. 6 — if their states continue to participate in the program.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP