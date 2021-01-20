 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Jim Bridenstine, Trump’s NASA Administrator, Says Goodbye

by (WMFE)

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine speaks to members of the media during a press conference ahead of the Crew-1 launch, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo: NASA

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

In his final address as NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine thanked NASA workers for what he called “an amazing experience.” He also called for a continuation of the agency’s ambitious goal to land humans on the moon.

After his nomination, Bridenstine faced criticism across the aisle, especially from then Senator Bill Nelson. Bridenstine was serving as a Republican Congressman and critics said nominating a politician to the position would politicize the office.

Instead, he found widespread support in his nearly three years on the job. He was able to convince Congress to increase NASA funding and expedited the agency’s new moon-shot.

Under Bridenstine, commercial partnerships expanded and NASA, leveraging a partnership with SpaceX, launched the first humans from the U.S. since the end of the Space Shuttle program. In his address, Bridenstine urged for unity as a new administration takes the reins and asked for support as the Biden administration continues NASA’s moon shot.

“If we eliminate division, and we can get the the bipartisan a political consensus with commercial partners and international partners, I think it sets us up in a great position to move forward in a meaningful way that crosses not just multiple administrations, but multi decades, and in fact, multi generations,” said Bridenstine in a video message posted to Twitter.

Holding back tears, he thanked the NASA workforce. “This was this was, as you know, the job of a lifetime. I don’t know how I will ever match it again, for all of my years.”

It’s unclear who President Biden will nominate for the now-vacant position. NASA’s Steve Jurczyk  is currently serving as the acting administrator of the agency.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP