Jewish Family Services of Orlando’s Family Stabilization Program helps residents tackle the effects of inflation

Gas and food prices in Orlando are reaching historic highs thanks to a 7.9 percent inflation rate. A local program is teaching families how to weather this latest financial storm. 

Jewish Family Services of Orlando offers a free, six-month Family Stabilization Program that helps Orlando residents cope with the rising cost of living.

Juliette Wallens, a case manager with the program, says families learn a variety of financial and life skills, starting with budgeting.

“Um, you know, whether you could bike or walk, instead of driving somewhere. Whether you really need to go somewhere in the first place. And then when we talk about the grocery stores, meal planning comes into play rather than doing delivery. Uber Eats has become really popular. But it definitely uses up a lot of your budget. So we talk about meal planning.”

And she says the effects of inflation are top of mind for many of her students.

“Definitely, the gas prices coming up has come up in conversation. Also grocery stores the food prices going up has also come up. There’s a certain amount of fear about where the future is headed.”

Wallens says the demand for the program has substantially increased over the past year as families try to find their “new normal” after the pandemic.

For more information on the program, click the link. 


