Jared Moskowitz, Top Florida Official Overseeing COVID-19 Response, Resigns

by (WMFE)

Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, gives an update on personal protective equipment in Orlando, March 25th, 2020. Image: Orange TV

A top Florida official responsible for his state’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak is stepping down.

Jared Moskowitz heads Florida’s Division of Emergency Management and has overseen much of the state’s response to the outbreak. He told the USA TODAY NETWORK that an official announcement of his departure is expected Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Moskowitz said he won’t be leaving the job immediately, but will stay on to allow for a “gradual transition.” Moskowitz is a Democrat and former member of the state House. He assumed the role shortly after the Republican governor took office in 2018.

See here for an interview with Moskowitz about responding to hurricanes during a pandemic.


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, a statewide collaborative reporting on health care.

