Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


James Webb Space Telescope: Finishing The Next Big Observatory

by (WMFE)

James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope is nearing the finish line, with a campaign of full systems tests on the horizon. The mega space-based telescope is an incredible machine — with a sunshield that once deployed in space will be the size of a tennis court.

Once it’s operational, the telescope will give scientists an unprecedented view of the infrared universe. But getting there has been a challenge — with the telescope’s complexity adding to delays in developing and building it and the coronavirus pandemic further slowing down the project.

We’ll chat with Gregory Robinson, he’s the program manager for the James Webb Space Telescope, about what’s ahead for the observatory and how NASA plans to get it into space.

Then, what’s at the edge of our solar system? We’ll speak with our panel of experts on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment — exploring the Kuiper belt.


