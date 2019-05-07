 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
James Fitzgerald is Named Orange County Fire Chief

by (WMFE)
The new Orange County Fire Chief is James Fitzgerald. He has over thirty-six years of experience at OCFR. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orange County has a new fire chief.

County commissioners appointed Deputy Chief James Fitzgerald to the position today with an unanimous vote.

Fitzgerald will be Orange County Fire Chief starting May 19.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings recommended Fitzgerald for the position based on his almost thirty six years of experience with Orange County Fire Rescue.

“This motion carries unanimously and I want to recognize we have a new fire chief based on that motion. We all look forward to working with you in the coming months and years.”

Demings said Fitzgerald will be the only internal candidate to ever hold the position.

Fitzgerald was acting Deputy chief-and former Chief Otto Drozd’s second-in command-since 2012. He was also acting interim chief for a year in 2011.

He has a degree in public administration from Barry University and is a member of the International Police Chiefs Association.

Former Police Chief Otto Drozd retired in April after almost eight years of service.

He did not give a reason for his resignation.


