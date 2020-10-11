Jamaicans in Florida energized by Harris on 2020 ticket

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are entering the final stretch of the campaign in a fierce battle for Latino voters who could sway the results in Florida and determine who wins the White House.

But Florida is the ultimate battleground state, with elections often decided by a mere percentage point, and other communities could suddenly become critical.

That’s where the booming Black Caribbean community centered in Broward County comes in.

Voters in this Democratic stronghold are eager to defeat Trump, but say they’re even more energized to turn out in support of California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate whose father is Jamaican.