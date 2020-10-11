Jamaicans in Florida energized by Harris on 2020 ticket

Photo: Juan Rojas
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are entering the final stretch of the campaign in a fierce battle for Latino voters who could sway the results in Florida and determine who wins the White House.
But Florida is the ultimate battleground state, with elections often decided by a mere percentage point, and other communities could suddenly become critical.
That’s where the booming Black Caribbean community centered in Broward County comes in.
Voters in this Democratic stronghold are eager to defeat Trump, but say they’re even more energized to turn out in support of California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate whose father is Jamaican.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity