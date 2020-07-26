Jacksonville RNC Canceled; Gov. DeSantis And The Pandemic; Reopening Schools

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



On Friday’s program, we discussed President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel the Jacksonville component of the Republican National Convention.

WJCT News Reporter Sky Lebron, who has been covering the Jacksonville RNC planning process, joined us.

We also took a closer look at how Gov. Ron DeSantis has been handling the coronavirus pandemic in general with Matt Dixon of POLITICO. Ana Ceballos of the News Service of Florida was on hand to focus in on education and how schools are handling reopening during the pandemic.

WLRN Health Care Reporter Verónica Zaragovia also joined us to discuss the continuing impact of the pandemic on Florida’s long-term care facilities.